Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 13, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Fabio Cleva - Head, Investor and Rating Agencies Relations
Philippe Donnet - Group Chief Executive Officer
Marco Sesana - General Manager
Giulio Terzariol - Chief Executive Officer, Insurance
Cristiano Borean - Group Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
David Barma - Bank of America
Andrew Baker - Goldman Sachs
Michael Huttner - Berenberg
Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan
Iain Pearce - Exane BNP Paribas
William Hawkins - KBW
Gian Luca Ferrari - Mediobanca
Hadley Cohen - Morgan Stanley
Fahad Changazi - Kepler Cheuvreux
Rhea Shah - Deutsche Bank
Steven Haywood - HSBC
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Generali Group Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fabio Cleva, Head of Investor and Rating Agencies Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Fabio Cleva
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our full year 2024 results call. Here with us today, we have our Group CEO, Philippe Donnet; the General Manager, Marco Sesana; the CEO of Insurance, Giulio Terzariol; and the Group CFO, Cristiano Borean.
Before opening for Q&A, let me hand it over to Philippe for some opening remarks.
Philippe Donnet
Thank you, Fabio. Good morning, and thank you for attending our full year 2024 results call for which I'm joined by Cristiano, Giulio and Marco. Before we open the Q&A, let me share a few key remarks with you.
These results mark the conclusion of our Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth plan and we are proud to have over-delivered against all
- Read more current ARZGF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts