authID Inc. (AUID) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Arad - General Counsel

Rhon Daguro - CEO

Ed Sellitto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ricky Solomon - Wilmot Advisors

Operator

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for your participation in today's Conference Call to Discuss authID Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results.

I would now like to turn the call over to authID General Counsel, Graham Arad. Graham, please go ahead.

Graham Arad

Thank you operator, greetings and good afternoon. This is Graham Arad, General Counsel at authID. Welcome to the authID fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

With me on today's call are our CEO, Rhon Daguro; our CFO, Ed Sellitto and our Founder and CTO, Tom Szoke. By now you should have access to today's press release announcing our fiscal year 2024 results. If you have not received this, the can be found on our website at www.authid.ai under the investor relations section.

Throughout this conference call we will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial information. This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently from other companies similarly titled non-GAAP information. Quantitative reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial information appears in today's press release.

Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Some of these risks are mentioned in today's press release. Others are discussed in our Form