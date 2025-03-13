The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Chapman - IR, Alliance Advisors

Sanjiv Razdan - President & CEO

Jake Singleton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

George Kelly - ROTH Capital Partners

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Nick. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Kirsten Chapman of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations. Joining us on the call today are President and CEO, Sanjiv Razdan; and CFO, Jake Singleton.

Please note, we are using a slide presentation that can be found at ir.thejoint.com. Today, after the close of the market, The Joint issued its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. If you do not already have a copy of this press release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

