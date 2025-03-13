Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kiley Rawlins - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kecia Steelman - Chief Executive Officer

Paula Oyibo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Michael Lasser - UBS

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Ulta Beauty Conference Call to discuss the Results for the Ulta Beauty Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Ms. Kiley Rawlins, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Rawlins, please proceed.

Kiley Rawlins

Thank you, Alicia, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for a discussion of Ulta Beauty's fourth quarter and fiscal '24 results.

Hosting our call today are Kecia Steelman, Chief Executive Officer, and Paula Oyibo, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of the company's safe harbor language. Many of our remarks today will contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today, March 13, 2025. We refer you to our earnings release and SEC filings, where you will find a number of factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

Kecia will begin our call with key highlights from our fiscal '24 results and share our priorities for fiscal '25. Then, Paula will review our fourth quarter results in more detail and discuss our outlook for fiscal '25. Following