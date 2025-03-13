Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ:PHAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Fabrice Chouraqui - CEO

Stephen Toor - CCO

Anurag Relan - Chief Medical Officer

Jeroen Wakkerman - CFO

Jeff Jones – Oppenheimer

Ben Jackson – Jefferies

Alistair Campbell - RBC Capital Markets

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Simon Scholes - First Berlin

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Fabrice Chouraqui, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Fabrice Chouraqui

Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Pharming’s full-year and Q4 2024 financial results Call. I'm Fabrice Chouraqui, CEO of Pharming, and I'll be joined on this call today by Stephen Toor, our Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Relan, our Chief Medical Officer, and Jeroen Wakkerman, our Chief Financial Officer.

We'll be making forward-looking statements in this call that are based upon our current insights and plans. As you know, this may differ from future results.

First of all, let me say that I'm really excited to be joining Pharming, and it's an honor to succeed Sijmen de Vries. I'm passionate about progressing medical sciences and bringing innovation to patients, and naturally I feel deeply connected with Pharming's mission to serve the unserved rare disease patients. Over the past 25 years, I've developed an experience across the business spectrum, from preclinical research and clinical development to commercial leadership, business development, and capital formation, having able to experience the best of the two worlds, the rigor and sophistication of big pharma and the value creation mindset and agility of venture capital and biotech. In light of this experience, I'm impressed with the development