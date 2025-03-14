The S&P 500 (SPY) nearly entered correction territory in a very short period of around 12 trading days. But investors that already cultivated the habit of diversifying their portfolios outside equities and/or adding hedging positions to weather market
DBMF: Why This Hedge Crumbled When It Was Most Needed
Summary
- Diversifying portfolios with hedging positions can better weather market disruptions compared to solely relying on equities.
- The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF failed to provide expected support during recent market turmoil for reasons that I explore in this article.
- Investors should not rely on a single ETF for portfolio protection; combining VIXY, BTAL, and managed futures ETFs like DBMF offers more robust hedging.
