Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Avery Wannemacher - Investor Relations

Mark King - Chief Executive Officer

John Meloun - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Partners

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Richard Magnusen - B. Riley Securities

Owen Rickert - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Xponential Fitness, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to host, Avery Wannemacher, Investor Relations. Avery, please go ahead.

Avery Wannemacher

Thank you, operator.

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining our conference call to discuss Xponential Fitness fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. I am joined by Mark King, Chief Executive Officer; and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer. A recording of this call will be posted in the Investors section of our website at investor.xponential.com.

We remind you that, during this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, including discussions of our business outlook and financial projections. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from such expectations.

For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our recent and subsequent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information provided on today's call.

In addition, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this conference call. We use non-GAAP measures, because we believe they provide useful information about our operating performance that should be considered by investors in conjunction with the GAAP measures that we provide. A