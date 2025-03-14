Fidelity Select Utilities Portfolio Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • U.S. stocks, as measured by the S&P 500® index, posted a gain the past three months.
  • For the quarter, fund's Retail Class shares returned -2.77%, outperforming the -5.29% result of the MSCI U.S. IMI Utilities 25/50 Index but underperforming the 2.41% gain of the broad-based S&P 500® index.
  • We continue to favor companies that offer above-average dividend growth, generated by what we think are solid business models.

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Select Utilities Portfolio -2.77% 28.73% 28.73% 10.21% 9.64% 9.72%
Gross Expense Ratio: 0.69%2
S&P 500

