The Consumer Staples Sector ETF (XLP) rallied sharply from mid-January through early March this year, thanks to a broader risk-off trade that saw flows shift from high-momentum equities and into blue chips. PepsiCo (
PepsiCo: Dividend Hike Supports The Value Thesis, Jefferies Downgrade Offers Opportunity
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on PepsiCo despite technical concerns, citing stable EPS growth and a high 3.6% dividend yield.
- PEP has underperformed the Consumer Staples Sector ETF and S&P 500 since last year, with shares down 12% since Q3 2024.
- Key risks include consumer wellness trends, Frito-Lay North America challenges, and macroeconomic uncertainties, but long-term EPS growth targets remain optimistic.
- Technically, PEP faces resistance at $160 and support at $140, with a bearish rounded top pattern and downward-sloping 200-day moving average.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.