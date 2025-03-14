Warehouses De Pauw: Low Earnings Growth In 2025 Should Prove Temporary

Ivo Kolchev
901 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Warehouses De Pauw is an industrial REIT focused on logistics properties in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Romania.
  • EPRA earnings totaled €1.50/share in 2024, benefitting from 2.6% like-for-like rent growth, a larger portfolio, stable funding costs, and a one-off fee.
  • EPRA earnings are forecast at €1.53/share in 2025, with higher taxes in the Netherlands weighing on still solid underlying growth.
  • I estimate that rent reversion benefits will trump the effect of debt refinancing, with a clear path to reaching EPRA Earnings of €1.75/share post 2027.
  • Key risks to consider include further deterioration in the logistics market and currency risks related to the high-yield Romania portfolio.

3d rendering of warehouse with increase concept.

RonFullHD

Introduction

Over the past year, Warehouses De Pauw (OTCPK:WDPSF) has significantly underperformed the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQI), delivering a total loss of ~16%:

Despite the recent poor total return performance (notwithstanding a strong start

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev
901 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WDPSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WDPSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDPSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News