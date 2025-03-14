Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call March 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Rick Brooks - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Work - Chief Financial Officer

Mitch Kummetz - Seaport

Rick Brooks

Hello, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today’s call. With me today is Chris Work, our Chief Financial Officer. I’ll begin with a few remarks about fourth quarter performance before touching on our strategic priorities for 2025. Chris will then take you through the financials and our outlook for the year ahead. After that, we’ll open the call to your questions.

Our fourth quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress on our efforts to improve profitability despite an unexpected lull in demand during the middle of the holiday season. Comparable sales increased 5.9%, marking our third consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth.

Total sales were $279 million, which was $7 million below the midpoint of our initial guidance range and $2 million above the high end of our revised guidance provided at the beginning of January. The overall shortfall to our original