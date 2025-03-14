Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • The fund gained 0.43% for the fourth quarter, ahead of the 0.33% result of the Russell 2000® Index.
  • A rise in U.S. benchmark Treasury yields was a headwind for most asset categories in Q4, with U.S. stocks a notable exception.
  • Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-5%), which struggled due to concerns about the outlook for global demand.

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.025%2 0.43% 11.69% 11.69% 1.41% 7.50% 7.96%
Russell 2000

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

