Markets are in correction territory, and the economy is flirting with a recession. There's a lot of concern about the impact of Trump's beloved tariffs, and the judicial system, with the help of a weakened Democrat Party, is trying its darnedest to stymie
Inflation Update
Summary
- Markets are in correction territory, and the economy is flirting with a recession.
- It's important to note that the ex-shelter version of the CPI has increased by 2.3% or less for the past 22 months.
- Today we learned that the Producer Price Index for Final Demand was unchanged in February, but is still up 3.2% over the past 12 months.
