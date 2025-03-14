Consumer spending has been a strong point in the economy, but recent headwinds are building. The consumer discretionary sector has felt pressure due to recessionary concerns on top of pricing inflation from potential tariffs. On the other
Consumer Staples ETFs: Defensive Strength In Uncertain Times
Summary
- While often thought of as “less exciting,” the consumer staples sector has shown some strength in 2025 as consumers buckle under uncertainty.
- Consumer staples is “defensive,” which means that consumers will continue to spend money on staples like household products, food, beverages, tobacco, and personal care items, even when there is less money in their wallet.
- The largest of the consumer staples sector ETFs, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), up 3.6% YTD, has outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), which has been down 12.5% YTD.
- Investors have a wide range of consumer staples ETFs to choose from.
