Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Christine Cassiano - EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer
David Chang - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director
Zachary Roberts - EVP, Research & Development & CMO
Geoff Parker - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen
Michael Yee - Jefferies
Brian Cheng - JPMorgan
Sami Corwin - William Blair
Jack Allen - Baird
Biren Amin - Piper Sandler
John Newman - Canaccord Genuity
Asthika Goonewardene - Truist
Matthew Biegler - Oppenheimer
Shelby Tucker - RBC Capital Markets
Samantha Semenkow - Citi
Carolina Ibanez-Ventoso - Stifel
Laura Prendergast - Raymond James
Operator
Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Allogene Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be aware that, today's conference call is being recorded.
I would like to turn the call over to Christine Cassiano, Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Strategy Officer. Ms. Cassiano, please go ahead.
Christine Cassiano
Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining this call. After the market closed, Allogene issued a press release that provided a business update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. This press release and today's webcast are available on our website.
Following our prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session. We recognize that historically, questions have been multifaceted, but note that we will endeavor to keep this call to under an hour.
I'm joined today by Dr. David Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Zachary Roberts, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; and Geoff Parker, Chief Financial Officer.
During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These may include statements regarding the success
- Read more current ALLO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts