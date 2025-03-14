DocMorris AG (ZRSEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DocMorris AG (OTCPK:ZRSEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Walter Hess - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Wüest - Chief Financial Officer

Olivier Calvet - UBS

Jan Koch - Deutsche Bank

Yannik Siering - Stifel

Urs Kunz - Research Partners

Gian Marco Werro - Zurcher KB

Michael Heider - Warburg Research

Christopher Johnen - HSBC

The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Walter Hess

Thank you very much and good morning to everybody to today's conference call. The full year results '24 will be presented by Daniel Wüest, our new CFO and myself. We will share insights and updates across all segments and provide a comprehensive overview of our business performance. So we will start with a business update, followed by a financial update and conclude with our outlook. Thereafter, we are looking forward to answering your questions.

Let us start with the highlights of last year. In 2024, we achieved significant milestones again. Since the introduction of CardLink in April '24, there has been a fivefold increase in new Rx customers. These new customers show significantly improved KPIs compared to our former TRx customers. We are very pleased to announce that in 2024, we reached profitability with our non-Rx business. It reflects our strategic efforts and the successful execution of the breakeven program over the last few years. Overall, there was a 7% increase in revenue with contributions from all business segments. And further, Teleclinic achieved a noteworthy milestone by doubling its revenues, demonstrating strong performance and attractive profitability metrics. And in conclusion and due to a really effective cash management, we