Allegro.eu S.A. (ALEGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Allegro.eu S.A. (OTCPK:ALEGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2025 6:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Tomasz Pozniak - Director of Investor Relations
Roy Perticucci - Group Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Eastick - Group Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tiron Cesar - Bank of America
Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley
Roman Reshetnev - Goldman Sachs
Andrew Ross - Barclays
Mia Strauss - BNP Paribas Exane
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tomasz Pozniak, Investor Relations Director.
Tomasz Pozniak
Thank you, Yota [ph] and welcome to everyone on our call. Let me introduce the presenters of today. Roy Perticucci, the CEO of Allegro, who will provide you with an overview of the full year and fourth quarter business highlights; and Jon Eastick, our CFO, who will guide you through financials and the management outlook. Roy will conclude the presentation with key takeaways.
As usual, our results presentation is available for download from our investor's webpage at allegro.eu. You may also download these slides from the link available on the webcast screen. As a reminder, today's presentation and discussion contains forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in such statements. Also please note this presentation and the Q&A session are being recorded and will be available for a replay on our website at allegro.eu.
