Competitors are each day getting closer to creating something that can rival the chips manufactured by NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The DeepSeek disruption, which occurred earlier this year, was quickly shrugged off, and shares have rallied nearly 10% higher from
Nvidia: Shares Have Dipped, Time To Load Up
Summary
- Nvidia faces increasing competition, particularly from companies like DeepSeek and AMD, which could impact its strong market position and customer interest.
- NVDA's business model focuses on manufacturing advanced GPUs and data center products, with significant revenue growth driven by the Compute & Networking segment.
- Despite strong financial performance, including a 78% YoY revenue increase, NVDA's gross margins have declined, and the gaming segment has seen revenue losses.
- I maintain a bullish view on NVDA, setting a target price of $164 for 2027, driven by high-growth potential and strategic share buybacks.
