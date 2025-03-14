The Liberal Party of Canada has wrapped up its leadership race, with Mark Carney winning by an overwhelming margin. He’s expected to be officially sworn in as the next prime minister this Friday, replacing Justin Trudeau. But despite one electoral race wrapping
Election Debrief: Why The Era Of Uncertainty May Continue In Canada
Summary
- While one election has wrapped up, the next one might be underway soon.
- Canada’s economy is likely to remain under pressure, with elevated uncertainty persisting.
- Interest rates could fall much more than what the market expects. Fiscal policy could be a mixed bag, irrespective of who forms the next government.
- We continue to believe Canadian investors will likely benefit from sticking to a long-term framework in their portfolios.
