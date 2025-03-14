With recession fears rising, the stock market's volatility levels have gone into overdrive, and many of the big-winning momentum stocks have seen sharp corrections over the past week, coupled with lingering Q4 earnings volatility.
monday.com: Great Expansion Trends, But Valuation Is Still Rich
Summary
- I'm upgrading monday.com to a neutral rating after its recent Q4 earnings print (and macro-driven downside), driven by improved net revenue retention and boosted monetization of AI services through consumption-based pricing.
- Q4 revenue grew 32% y/y, beating expectations, with net revenue retention rates improving to 112%.
- Still, we note that the company is planning for aggressive headcount expansion this year, which is expected to drop operating margins by as much as 3 points.
- monday.com is still trading richly at just under ~9x forward revenue, and I prefer waiting for a deeper dip before buying.
