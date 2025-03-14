A mere month ago, the stock market was still hovering near all-time highs as investors cheered relatively strong Q4 earnings and had confidence that President Trump's policies would be pro-business and pro-markets. That narrative, however, has turned sharply on
Datadog: A Correction Was Long Overdue, But The Question Is By How Much? (Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading Datadog to a neutral rating after its recent sharp fall from peaks. The stock is now down ~15% over the past year.
- Datadog's FY25 outlook spooked the markets, with growth implied to decelerate to the high teens amid a compression in margins due to accelerated hiring.
- Customer additions in FY24 were also the lowest in years, signaling the tough macro environment.
- Datadog's current valuation is more reasonable at ~10x revenue, but I recommend waiting for a further price drop before buying in.
