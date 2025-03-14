February CPI Report: Not Yet In The Clear

  • The February CPI print was lower than expected, with the monthly increase in both headline and core CPI the smallest since late 2024, bringing annual numbers down to 2.8% and 3.1%, respectively.
  • Monthly headline inflation rose 0.2% in February, lower than expected and the smallest monthly increase since October 2024, bringing the annual rate to 2.8%.
  • Core inflation remained predominantly a function of services prices, which increased by 0.3%.
  • The rebound in core goods inflation continued as prices rose 0.2%, driven by used car and truck prices rising 0.9% and apparel prices increasing by 0.6%.

Originally published on March 12, 2025

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist | Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist

The February CPI print was lower than expected, with the monthly increase in both headline and core CPI the smallest

