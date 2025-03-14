Media reported that Deliveroo plans to exit Hong Kong after weak sales and growing competition from Meituan's (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY) Keeta and will sell its Hong Kong asset to rival Food
Meituan: Accelerating Global Expansion, Keeta Strengthens Market Leadership
Summary
- Meituan's Keeta is set to dominate Hong Kong's food delivery market, capturing over 50% market share following Deliveroo's exit.
- Keeta's success in Hong Kong validates the Company's global growth potential, leveraging proven strategies from China to expand internationally.
- Keeta's expansion in the GCC region and potential entry into Singapore highlight its strategic adaptability and market penetration capabilities.
- We remain bullish on Meituan, seeing it as a promising global player amid China's economic challenges and AI-focused rally.
