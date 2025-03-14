After all, maybe a closed-end fund with a 13.47% dividend yield is exactly what you need for weathering the current market storm. When the weather gets bad, it is better to step out with an umbrella, isn’t it? That monthly nature makes a
ASGI Offers High Yield, But A Hidden Risk Lies Beneath
Summary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund offers a high 13.47% dividend yield, raising concerns about sustainability and hidden risks.
- ETFs like PAVE and IGF are cheaper, offer better total returns, and are more transparent, making them preferable for infrastructure exposure.
- Nonetheless, it has proven to be a solid choice for income investors, directly addressing the sole goal of a steady cash flow.
- The recent dividend increase raised my suspicions. Analyzing the 19a filings, I noticed a rise in ROC, which concerned me.
- Nonetheless, the NAV holds steady, and total returns remain positive. I suspect this is due to tax management strategies and shifts in exposure, such as increased allocation to private equity.
