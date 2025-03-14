Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Eliana Scialabba as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Central Puerto: Energy In Evolution, Looking To The Future
Summary
- Central Puerto holds over 20% of Argentina's private energy market, with long-term, dollar-denominated contracts ensuring stability, even in volatile macroeconomic conditions.
- In 2024, achieved a 4% YoY increase in annual EBITDA to $288 million and a 25% growth in sales revenue, reaching $671 million, reflecting solid cash flow and low debt exposure.
- Under President Milei’s pro-market policies, CEPU benefits from favorable regulations, driving opportunities in energy and sectors like lithium, positioning it for long-term success.
- The company’s stock shows a growth potential, though macroeconomic risks in Argentina persist, balanced by the stability of dollar-denominated government contracts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.