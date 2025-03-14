BAFE: Is Brown Advisory's Brand New Flexible Equity ETF Worth Buying?

Summary

  • BAFE is Brown Advisory's debut actively managed fund that follows the firm's flexible strategy that's applied to approximately $170 billion in client assets. After waivers, BAFE's expense ratio is 0.54%.
  • Historically, Brown's flexible equity strategy that emphasizes companies with competitive advantages and shareholder-friendly management teams has outperformed since 1984.
  • However, recent returns are less impressive, with the strategy matching the returns of the S&P 500 Index net of fees over the last five and ten years.
  • My analysis reveals that despite BAFE's composition differences with SPY, their fundamentals are remarkably similar. Quality is strong, but investors aren't getting any deals on growth or value.
  • As a result, BAFE is a solid choice for those wanting something unique, but ultimately, it's tough to get too excited about, and I'd rather own a low-cost S&P 500 Index fund instead. Therefore, BAFE is a "hold."

Investment Thesis

I recently came across the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE), an actively managed and concentrated portfolio of 45 U.S. securities that touts being style agnostic as its most unique feature. After watching the fund's introductory video

