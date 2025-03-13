The past week marked a watershed moment for the eurozone, potentially signaling a fundamental shift in European economic policy. The coalition set to assume power in Germany announced a massive fiscal package — ranging from 12% to 18% of GDP — which includes the creation of
Decades In A Week: Germany's Fiscal Breakthrough And Its Global Impact
Summary
- The past week marked a watershed moment for the eurozone, potentially signaling a fundamental shift in European economic policy.
- The Germans are having a 'Jesus moment,' recognizing the need to shift from being a capital exporter - Exportweltmeister - to prioritizing domestic investment.
- Year-to-date, a notable divergence in trajectories has emerged with US and German yields, with US yields declining while bund yields are rising, influencing cross-border portfolio rebalancing and EUR-USD performance.
- The impetus in Germany to drive a fiscal policy pivot, set against the backdrop of the ECB’s ongoing normalizing of monetary policy, has fueled historic market moves.
