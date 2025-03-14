Today, we will take a look at the 3M Company (MMM), formerly known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company. For most of the past 5 years, the company's stock price has been falling, but YOY, they have shot up by 56.87%. I
3M: Low Growth And High Valuation Aren't A Great Combination
Summary
- I rate 3M Company as a SELL due to historically stagnant financials and low growth potential.
- 3M faces significant financial strain from $16.30B in lawsuit settlements, impacting its ability to generate steady free cash flow and pay dividends.
- The company's Q4'24 earnings report shows mixed results, with EPS beating expectations but revenue missing and declining 24.60% YOY.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest MMM is overvalued by 20.97%, with an ultimate intrinsic value of $116.60 compared to the current price of $147.54.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.