Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV) is a technology company that produces artificial intelligence [AI] powered Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] applications. RZLV's products include platforms like Brain Commerce, Instant Checkout, and its proprietary brainpowa large language model [LLM] to increase customer engagement and generate individualized shopping experiences. Interestingly, RZLV's software is
Rezolve AI: Neutral On This Speculative Bet On AI, Crypto, And E-Commerce
Summary
- Rezolve AI develops AI-powered SaaS for eCommerce using platforms like Brain Commerce, Instant Checkout, and brainpowa LLM.
- RZLV's offering is essentially a modular, cloud‑agnostic architecture via Kubernetes integrates with AWS, Azure, Google, and hybrid environments.
- Similarly, they use both direct and indirect channels through PSPs and resellers, though current revenues remain minimal.
- RZLV also recently acquired GroupBy Inc. and launched an AI-driven crypto payment platform to bet on the convergence of AI, crypto, and e-commerce.
- Today, they're basically a microcap of around $332.1 million with a target ARR of $100 million by 2025. So, I don't see major upside at these levels.
