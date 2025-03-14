Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) reported the company’s Q4 earnings on the 12th of March. The online ticket marketplace operator showed an expected performance in Q4 with slightly better-than-expected monetization. On the other hand, weighing much
Vivid Seats: 2025 Guidance Suggests Major Market Share Pressure (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Vivid Seats' Q4 financials met expectations with moderate marketplace volume, but strong monetization.
- The 2025 guidance is weak. While industry activity is improving, Vivid Seats guides stagnant GOV and revenues as competitive pressure in marketing is weakening market share prospects.
- Due to rising uncertainty, Vivid Seats' incredibly cheap stock valuation seems fair for now; I suggest waiting for a better immediate earnings outlook.
