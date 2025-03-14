BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

BNY Investments
36 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund underperformed the S&P 500 Index in Q4 2024 due to negative stock selection effects, particularly in IT and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • The S&P 500 Index gained 2.41% in Q4 2024, driven by strong corporate earnings, U.S. election results, and Fed rate cuts.
  • Investors are optimistic about corporate tax cuts and deregulation but wary of inflationary risks from Trump's policies and slower Fed rate cuts.
  • The Fund remains focused on high-quality industry leaders with strong balance sheets to navigate economic and political changes, aiming for growth and defensive characteristics.

Growing investments. Heap of money with seedling.

malerapaso

“ We anticipate heightened focus on both the implications of new political leadership around the world and changes in global central bank policies in the coming quarters.”

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

The BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund underperformed the S&P 500

This article was written by

BNY Investments
36 Followers
BNY Investments is a global, multi-specialist asset management group, underpinned by the strength and resilience of BNY, with its 240-year history and experience. Managing nearly $2 trillion in assets, they offer investment solutions developed and managed by talented asset class specialists, each with distinct philosophies and proven approaches. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by BNY Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use BNY Investments' official channels.

Recommended For You

About DGAGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DGAGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGAGX
--
DGYGX
--
DGIGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News