Why I'm Eyeing The 46% Discount - Initiating Reddit With A Buy

The Techie
1.12K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Reddit stock is down over 41% over the past month, and I think the stock is attractive at current levels.
  • I'm optimistic about the company's international expansion and focus on making the product better.
  • Management has been laser-focused on monetization, and paywalls for subreddits are soon to come.
  • I think the company has good fundamentals, and the recent pullback doesn't change that; it just makes it all the more attractive.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on the stock and why I think it's an outperformer in 2025.

Large group of people in futuristic VR environment

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I'm initiating Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) with a buy post 46% pullback since the company missed 4Q user growth. Though the company beat on EPS and revenue, the miss on global daily active uniques, which were up 39% year over

This article was written by

The Techie
1.12K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

