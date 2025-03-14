Paid Users Are Down, But Hello Group Still Looks Like A Value Darling

Jason Ditz
Summary

  • Hello Group missed EPS estimates but beat revenue estimates in Q4; concerns about declining subscribers and revenue persist, yet the low P/E ratio remains attractive.
  • Paid user base for Momo and TanTan is declining, but strategic cuts in spending on low ROI users aim to improve profitability.
  • Despite revenue declines, MOMO is debt-free with strong cash flow, engaging in share buybacks and offering a 4.2% dividend yield.
  • International growth, especially with SoulChill in the Middle East, shows promise; diversification away from China could mitigate revenue decline risks.

Happy chinese young woman in office with mobile phone in conference room

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) just released their Q4 earnings on Wednesday, missing EPS estimates by 5¢ on a GAAP basis and 7¢ on a non-GAAP basis. At the same time, they beat revenue estimates, so I

