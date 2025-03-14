Gold And The Mexican Peso Trade At New Highs, Sterling Is Resilient In The Face Of The Unexpected Contraction In January

Marc Chandler
16.84K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The US dollar is mixed, but the risk-appetites are finishing the week on an update.
  • Most emerging market currencies are also trading with a firmer bias, including the Mexican peso, which is at its best level since the US election.
  • Gold is at record levels near $3000. May WTI is firm but trading quietly in yesterday's range. It settled near $65.70 last week.

Abstract Finance Technology Concept

koto_feja

Overview

The US dollar is mixed, but the risk-appetites are finishing the week on an update. In the foreign exchange market, this is reflected in the dollar-bloc currencies leading the G10 higher, with the yen and Swiss franc the laggards. Japan's spring wage

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.84K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News