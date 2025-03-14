The haute couture market is largely dependent on China, but this is a double-edged sword: when the Chinese economic environment is favorable, the entire industry benefits, but when it is unfavorable, almost all of it suffers. In recent years, the latter scenario has prevailed over
Prada: Resilience And Growth Prospects Make It A Buy
Summary
- Prada's resilience amid China's economic slowdown is due to strong performance in the Asia-Pacific region and exceptional growth of the Miu Miu brand.
- Despite industry-wide slumps, Prada's EBIT and Cash Flow from Operations have increased by double digits, showcasing its unique brand strength and strategic market focus.
- Prada's low exposure to the U.S. market is a potential flaw, but ongoing investments and store renovations aim to boost American sales.
- Prada is undervalued with a PE Ratio of 22x; a fair value would be HKD 71.28 per share, justifying a buy rating.
