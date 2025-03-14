With the S&P 500 fall over the past month being 9% and the free-fall continuing since February 19, it is no exaggeration to say that the US market is unsettled. The reason for this is clearly concern about the new Trump administration’s dramatic
Derisk Your US Portfolio With ENEL SpA, A Global Renewable Energy Utility Company
Summary
- ENEL SpA is a major utility company with strong emphasis on Italy, Spain and Latin America, although it operates in 28 countries.
- ENEL SpA has a strong focus on integrated renewables (hydro, wind, solar, geothermal) for power generation and distribution.
- ENEL’s focus extends beyond generating clean electricity, to smart grids, EV charging and energy storage.
- ENEL offers minimal risk of US disruption and introduces investors to a leading global renewable energy company.
