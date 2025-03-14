VBIL: The Time Is Right For Ultra-Short Treasuries

DeVas Research
Summary

  • Ultra-short treasuries are recommended due to the rising spread against 10Y notes, signaling a potential recession despite mixed economic indicators.
  • Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF offers protection and liquidity with an expected SEC yield of around 4.2% and a low expense ratio.
  • Equities have peaked, making bonds more attractive; commodities are at their cycle trough, validating the business cycle's current stage.
  • Risks include the U.S. avoiding a recession, making short-term bonds less attractive, and the remote possibility of a U.S. debt default affecting all asset classes.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

After hitting all-time lows toward the end of 2024, ultra-short treasuries or T-bills' spread against 10Y notes (US10Y) is once again on the rise.

Generally speaking, such a recovery from a curve inversion that saw the spread go

I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

