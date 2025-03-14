My view of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) (3888.HK) or KCL stays positive. I previously analyzed its gaming and computer program divisions in my October 22, 2024 write-up. This article previews the company's performance for both
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!