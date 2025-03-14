Geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and major policy shifts are reshaping the global economy as we enter 2025. From U.S.-led trade pressure in North America to Europe’s strategic pivot amid NATO’s decline and China’s continued technological ascent, significant changes are underway. Here, we examine these
2025's Global Power Shift
Summary
- Geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and major policy shifts are reshaping the global economy as we enter 2025.
- While tariffs and immigration policies continue to pose economic challenges, recent actions - such as halting the military air fleet for immigrant deportations due to cost - indicate that while rhetoric remains strong, the scale and near-term economic impact of these policies may be easing.
- Germany recently announced substantial fiscal expansion plans for infrastructure and defense, significantly boosting its investment capacity over the next decade.
- China continues to be a formidable economic competitor, rapidly industrializing and advancing up the technology value chain, positioning itself closer to direct competition with the United States across critical industries.
