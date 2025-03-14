Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mariano Bosch - Chief Executive Officer

Emilio Gnecco - Chief Financial Officer

Renato Junqueira Pereira - Vice President, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy

Conference Call Participants

Gustavo Troyano - Itau BBA

Matheus Enfeldt - UBS

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Larissa Perez - JPMorgan

Julia Rizzo - Morgan Stanley

Today with us, we have Mr. Mariano Bosch, CEO; Mr. Emilio Gnecco, CFO; Mr. Renato Junqueira Pereira, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy VP; and Mrs. Victoria Cabello, Investor Relations Officer.

Good morning, and thank you for joining Adecoagro's 2024 fourth quarter results conference. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA during the quarter reached $103 million and amounted $444 million in 2024.