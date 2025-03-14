BNY Investments is a global, multi-specialist asset management group, underpinned by the strength and resilience of BNY, with its 240-year history and experience. Managing nearly $2 trillion in assets, they offer investment solutions developed and managed by talented asset class specialists, each with distinct philosophies and proven approaches. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by BNY Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use BNY Investments' official channels.