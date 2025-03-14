To begin this article, I would like to note a caveat that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains a high-risk investment and this also remains a high-risk period to invest in the equity markets in general. Earlier this
Why I Just Re-Bought Tesla: Fear Creates Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Tesla's valuation remains compelling despite macro uncertainty, with sentiment-driven upside and a rare entry point following a ~40% decline, positioning it as a high-alpha opportunity.
- Key risks include trade wars, tariffs, and economic headwinds, but Tesla’s $36.6B cash position ensures resilience, and its long-term AI-driven autonomy projects justify its premium valuation.
- Price targets range from $210 (bear) to $427.50 (bull), with a base case of $300, reflecting moderate economic growth and sustained market sentiment—supporting a Strong Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.