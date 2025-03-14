Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) made a tremendous amount of progress in 2024, and its share price rebounded past the $40 level for the first time since the pandemic occurred. Management navigated long-lasting tenant issues and led OHI to its
Omega Healthcare: The Pullback Is An Opportunity As The Risk-Free Rate Of Return Declines
Summary
- Omega Healthcare Investors rebounded in 2024, surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue and investing $1.1 billion in new properties and loans.
- Despite a recent 15% decline, OHI's valuation remains attractive, with strong revenue, EBITDA growth, and a high dividend yield of 7.29%.
- Risks include dependency on Medicare/Medicaid policies, interest rate hikes, and $4.44 billion in long-term debt, potentially impacting profitability and dividend coverage.
- OHI's triple net lease structure and strategic investments position it well for future growth, making it a compelling long-term investment opportunity.
