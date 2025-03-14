Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) slumped to their lowest price since the November election this week on concerns that new tariffs will hurt the U.S. economy and Tesla specifically. Tesla has also recently seen
Tesla: A Textbook Contrarian Investment
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. shares have dropped 40% YTD due to concerns over tariffs and weak deliveries in Europe and China, creating a unique buying opportunity.
- Despite margin pressures and rising competition, Tesla remains highly free cash flow-profitable and is aggressively targeting 20-30% delivery growth in FY 2025.
- Tesla also plans to introduce low-cost EVs and double its production in the next two years.
- Tesla's valuation has become more attractive, trading below its 3-year average price-to-revenue ratio, implying a significant discount.
- Negative news impacting TSLA are likely temporary factors only and don't negate the investment case for the EV company.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, BYD, RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.