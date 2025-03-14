NCDL trades at a 10.45% regular dividend yield and has a net investment yield

In this article, we discuss the Q4 results for BDC Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp (NYSE: NCDL ). We last covered the stock here and maintain a Buy rating.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!