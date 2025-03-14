Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNZNF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 14, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Rohit Aggarwal

Good afternoon and a warm welcome to the presentation of Lenzing’s results for the financial year 2024. Ladies and gentlemen, with me today is Nico Reiner, our CFO. We'll start with an overview of key developments. I can clearly say that the revenue, profitability and free cash flow significantly improved in 2024, despite a continuously challenging market environment.

Our revenue increased by 6% to EUR2.66 billion compared to 2023, mainly reflecting a higher level of revenues generated from Fibers. EBITDA significantly rose by 30% to EUR395 million in 2024, and the EBITDA margin increased from 12% to 15%. This development was driven by the positive effects of the performance program on the top-line as well as on the cost reductions.

Free cash flow also showed a clear positive trend with an increase to EUR167 million compared to minus EUR123 million in 2023. Overall, our performance continues to show positive developments despite the lack of market recovery.

Moving on to the next slide, our focus remains very much on driving price and cost