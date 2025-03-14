Daqo New Energy: An Extreme Mispricing Too Good To Ignore

Second Level Thinking
Summary

  • Daqo's 72.4% stake in Xinjiang Daqo, valued at $4.6 billion, and the subsidiary's high cash position offer substantial downside protection.
  • When the polysilicon market turns, Daqo is quickly valued at a low-single digit EV/EBIT multiple due to the subsidiary's high cash generation capabilities and the present pessimism in the market.
  • The investment offers an asymmetrical risk/reward ratio and a multi-bagger potential in the medium to long term.
  • Risks include potential regulatory issues, overcapacity in the market, and management's ability to execute share buybacks effectively.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

Introduction

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is the holding company of one of the world's largest polysilicon manufacturers, Xinjiang Daqo, which is listed as a subsidiary of Daqo on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Since my last

Second Level Thinking
I´m a German value investor with a strong focus on companies that can be bought with a high margin of safety far below their intrinsic value. My portfolio is very concentrated with around 5-10 companies and a preference for small, underfollowed public companies.

