Human stupidity is the one thing you can rely on in financial markets. I recently read a great piece by Joe Wiggins at Behavioral Investment, which discusses why “Investing is hard.” The entire article is worth
Stupidity In Investing And The 5 Laws Not To Follow
Summary
- In investing, the problem of investor “stupidity” is compounded by a variety of biased assumptions.
- Throughout history, investors have been constantly drawn into investment strategies promoted by various “industry professionals,” ultimately leading to losses.
- There is a rising course of commentary that major bear markets and recessions are now a thing of the past. The Federal Reserve and central banks globally will quickly meet any significant event that will rescue a failing market.
- For every full-market cycle, our job is to participate in the first half of the cycle as prices rise and avoid the devastation during the second half.
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.
The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.
I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.
I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.