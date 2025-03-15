Locking In 6% Consistent Income: 3 High-Yield Dividends I Love

Mar. 15, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , 2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(19min)

Summary

  • Bearish sentiment is soaring, but I'm focused on the big picture. Elevated uncertainty means volatility, but long-term investors should stay disciplined and diversified.
  • I'm avoiding short-term calls and prioritizing high-quality, high-yield stocks. These picks offer strong income, solid business models, and resilience in turbulent markets.
  • My strategy? Focus on value, safety, and income. By investing in resilient sectors, I aim to build a portfolio that thrives through market cycles.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Reflektionen in Lake Horseshoe im Denali National Park, Alaska

dhughes9/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Suddenly, everyone's bearish.

The survey below is from the AAII, which stands for the American Association of Individual Investors. This survey aims to gauge the feelings of individual investors like you and me, as it asks them about the expected

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.17K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
NNN--
NNN REIT, Inc.
CNQ:CA--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News