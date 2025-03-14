Sportradar Group AG Q4 Preview: I Expect Top-Line Growth To Slow

Mar. 14, 2025 2:50 PM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD) StockSRAD
Gytis Zizys
2.99K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Sportradar Group AG's Q4 and full-year earnings report is due on March 19th, with analysts projecting $0.04 EPS on $309M sales, reflecting modest growth.
  • SRAD has a high forward P/E ratio of 112x, making it appear expensive given its current profitability and expected growth slowdown in 2025.
  • Key focus areas include new deals, partnerships, and performance in Betting & Gaming Content, with an emphasis on improving bottom-line margins and operational efficiency.
  • Despite being cash-rich, Sportradar needs to utilize its cash for M&As or share buybacks and aggressively penetrate the US market to sustain growth.

Mature men using smart phone for sports betting.

bluecinema

Introduction

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Is due to report its Q4 and full-year earnings on the 19th of March before the market opens, so I wanted to go through some numbers and what I will be

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.99K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SRAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SRAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SRAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News